What's on TV this week: 'The Medium' and 'Resident Alien'

This week the next-gen Xbox platform delivers a console exclusive with The Medium, a horror game that features the trick of having the player constantly leap between two worlds that are rendered simultaneously. HBO Max features its latest major film premiere, as the Denzel Washington / Rami Malek flick The Little Things appears on streaming at the same time it hits theaters.

For something a little more sci-fi, USA and Syfy are premiering Resident Alien, which stars Firefly’s Alan Tudyk as an alien hiding out in a small town. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).