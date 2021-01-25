Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Bloober Team

What's on TV this week: 'The Medium' and 'Resident Alien'

Also new this week: 'The Little Things,' 'Search Party' season finale and 'Desus & Mero.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4h ago
The Medium
Bloober Team

This week the next-gen Xbox platform delivers a console exclusive with The Medium, a horror game that features the trick of having the player constantly leap between two worlds that are rendered simultaneously. HBO Max features its latest major film premiere, as the Denzel Washington / Rami Malek flick The Little Things appears on streaming at the same time it hits theaters.

For something a little more sci-fi, USA and Syfy are premiering Resident Alien, which stars Firefly’s Alan Tudyk as an alien hiding out in a small town. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Doom Patrol (S2)

  • The Ascent (Criterion)

  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon (4K)

  • Snowpiercer (S1)

  • The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PC, Xbox One - 1/28)

  • The Medium (PC, Xbox Series X/S - 1/28)

  • Heaven's Vault (Switch)

  • The Pedestrian (PS4/PS5)

  • Gods Will Fall (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Go Dog Go (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • NCIS, CBS, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 8 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots, PBS, 8 PM

  • Black-ish (winter premiere), ABC, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Trickster, CW, 9 PM

  • Mixed-ish (season premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Big Sky (winter premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • QAnon: Shadows and Lies (series premiere), Vice, 10 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • 50M2, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Penguin Bloom, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Sistas (winter premiere), BET, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

  • Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM

  • Suns/Rockets, ESPN, 9:30 PM

  • Wild/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM

  • For Life (winter premiere), ABC, 10 PM

  • QAnon: Shadows and Lies, Vice, 10 PM

  • Resident Alien (series premiere), USA/Syfy, 10 PM

  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

  • CB Strike, HBO, 10 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

  • The Movie Show, Syfy, 10:55 PM

Thursday

  • Search Party (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior, Peacock, 3 AM

  • June & Kopi, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Possessions (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Ruthless (season finale), BET+, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Clippers/Heat, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Trail Blazers/Rockets, TNT, 10 PM

  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

  • Walker, CW, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Legacies, CW, 9 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • QAnon: Shadows and Lies (finale), Vice, 10 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele (won't) Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Little Things, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Palmer, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Jann (S1 & S2), Hulu, 3 AM

  • The Great Escapists (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Finding 'Ohana, Netflix, 3 AM

  • We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Below Zero, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Dig, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Overview , Peacock, 3 AM

  • Wendy Williams: The Movie, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • A Wild Year on Earth, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Lakers/Celtics, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: John Krasinski/Machine Gun Kelly, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke, PBS, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire (winter finale), ABC, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

  • Card Sharks (winter finale), ABC, 9 PM

  • The Lady and the Dale (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM

  • Euphoria, HBO, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

  • FBI, CBS, 10 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero (season premiere), Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

