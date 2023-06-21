The Morning After: Amazon Prime Day kicks off July 11th

Amazon has announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2023 will be on July 11th and 12th this year, beginning at 12AM PT/ 3AM ET on Tuesday, July 11th, and concluding at the end of Wednesday, July 12th.

Prime Day isn’t necessarily a perk of Amazon’s subscription service, like access to Prime Video content, but most deals on Amazon during the two-day event are exclusively available to Prime members. The cost of Prime has increased quite a bit since its launch in 2005, and even in the past few years. An annual membership will set you back $139 right now, $20 more than its previous price. (Then again, maybe free phone service could soon sweeten the deal?).

Prime Day is typically the best time of the year to get Amazon devices – I’m keeping an eye out for the Kindle Scribe – but we also expect to see worthwhile sales on headphones, robot vacuums, laptops, SSDs and much more. I suggest following Engadget Deals on Twitter for the latest news during Prime Day and sign up for the new Engadget Deals newsletter to get the best deals delivered right to your inbox.

Panasonic launched the S5 II and S5 IIX full-frame cameras, finally embracing phase-detect autofocus to put it on par with rivals. We’ve already tested the S5 II but now we’re looking at what I think is the more interesting model, the S5 IIX. It has an identical design and many of the same features as its sibling, like the new autofocus system and highly effective in-body stabilization. However, it adds a key function: the ability to record high-quality, easy-to-edit ProRes video internally. The new autofocus is good but not quite up to the Sony A7 IV, and it lacks the full-frame 4K 60p video of the Canon R6 II, but it’s far better for video than both models, thanks to the ProRes option and other features not in either rival model. Engadget’s Steve Dent tests it out.

But human-written songs with some AI-generated elements might.

The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., said this week that although the organization will consider music with limited AI-generated voices or instrumentation for award recognition, it will only honor songs written and performed “mostly by a human.”

“At this point, we are going to allow AI music and content to be submitted, but the Grammys will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories,” Mason said in an interview with Grammy.com. On the other hand, it raises questions about artists like Holly Herndon, who used an AI version of her voice to cover Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Or, for that matter, there’s the upcoming “final” Beatles track that Paul McCartney says will use AI to isolate a garbled recording of John Lennon’s voice.

Mason acknowledged AI would upend the music industry. “AI is going to absolutely, unequivocally have a hand in shaping the future of our industry,” Mason said. “So, we have to start planning around that and thinking about what that means for us.”

And you won't have to call Apple to finish repairs.

Apple is widening its Self Service Repair program to cover its more recent devices. From June 21st, you can get the parts, tools and manuals to fix the iPhone 14 range and the M2 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. Apple has even expanded component repairs on older models: You can fix the TrueDepth camera and top speaker on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models in the US, UK and seven European countries. Crucially, you won't have to call Apple to finish your repairs. The System Configuration tool, which verifies and authenticates fixes with official parts, now works simply by putting a device into Diagnostics mode and following instructions.

Who says greatness has to be expensive?

A great smartphone doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Features once exclusive to high-end devices – including big batteries, multi-camera arrays and high refresh rate displays – are moving down to their more affordable siblings. While there are still some things you'll only find on flagship smartphones, you don't have to compromise as much anymore. If you have less than $600 to spend, you still have some decent options.

