The Morning After: Apple apologizes for its iPad Pro ad that crushed human creativity

Apple has apologized for its Crush! ad, which sparked a furious backlash among artists, musicians, and other creators. AdAge reports Apple said the video “missed the mark,” and it has scrapped plans to run the commercial on TV. The video shows a series of musical instruments and other tools for human expression, including a guitar, drums, trumpet, amplifiers, record player, TV and much more being crushed to “All I Ever Need Is You” by Sonny and Cher. The crusher pulls up to reveal an iPad. Tonally, you could see how it could be misconstrued.

Apple is rumored to have more AI tricks planned for its next WWDC, while this new iPad Pro has a chip that boasts a lot of AI power, all with the looming threat of AI to creatives.

But — and imagine I’m using my indoor voice, here — it’s just an ad. However, Apple is such a huge company that it wields a huge amount of influence. And everyone is watching.

— Mat Smith

Bluesky was the Twitter spinoff.

In a rambling interview, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey claimed Bluesky was “literally repeating all the mistakes” he made while running Twitter. Dorsey’s complaints seem to boil down to two issues. First, he never intended Bluesky to be an independent company, with its own board and stock and other vestiges of a corporate entity. Instead, his plan was for Twitter — as it was called — to be the first client to take advantage of the open-source protocol Bluesky created.

Dorsey also didn’t like Bluesky’s form of content moderation, and how it has occasionally banned users for things like using racial slurs in their usernames. A lot of this isn’t particularly surprising. If you’ve followed Dorsey’s public comments over the last couple years, he’s repeatedly said Twitter’s “original sin” was being a company beholden to advertisers.

The FDA has issued the highest level of recall for the app.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Class I recall for the t:connect mobile app on iOS, which people with diabetes use to monitor and control an insulin pump. The FDA received 224 injury reports as of April 15. Insulin pumps, like the t:slim X2, automatically deliver insulin under the user’s skin at set intervals and whenever needed. The bug excessively drained power from the pump, meaning it could shut down without warning and before the user expected it to, leading to the under-delivery of insulin.

