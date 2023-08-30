The Morning After: Apple's iPhone 15 event is on September 12th

Apple has set a date for its annual September iPhone event, so it’s almost time to see the iPhone 15. All models (save for perhaps a new SE) could ditch the notch and start using the Dynamic Island cutout that debuted in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. There’s no word on the return of the iPhone mini, and we may have to wait until next year to see the rumored iPhone Ultra.

Apple

Apple may finally phase out the Lightning port with the iPhone 15, making a long-awaited switch to USB-C. The company doesn't have much of a choice there, since all tablets and smartphones sold in the European Union will need to use that charging port starting next year. Apple has also inched towards USB-C on its iPad device family. It might finally be time .

– Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Meta took down thousands of fake accounts linked to massive Chinese propaganda campaign

German Bionic’s latest exoskeleton helps healthcare workers lift elderly patients

Google’s new routines make it a lot easier for people to automate their smart home

TCL's new budget phones are the first to feature NXTPAPER displays

‘ Super Mario Bros. Wonder’ will have its own Nintendo Direct on August 31st

Sony's two new A7C series cameras offer premium features for less money

It's now selling two mostly empty buildings in Wisconsin.

When Foxconn announced its plans to open facilities in Wisconsin back in 2017, it promised to invest $10 billion into bringing production to the US, which was expected to lead to as many as 13,000 jobs. That never came to fruition.

In 2021, Foxconn massively altered the scale of the project and told the local government it would invest $672 million instead of the intended $10 billion. It also reduced the number of potential jobs to 1,454 from 13,000 positions. The Taiwanese supplier is selling two properties in Eau Claire and Green Bay, purchased for almost $12 million in 2018.

Continue reading.

It’s a decent sports movie stifled by Sony’s marketing machine.

Based on an improbable true story, the movie follows Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a 20-something Gran Turismo fanatic who wins a Nissan-sponsored contest to race professionally. Even more improbable, he manages to hold his own in the racing world. The film constantly reminds you it's meant to sell you Sony products in a reality where Apple doesn't exist. At one point, a character is inexplicably attached to his Walkman cassette player, and he only moves on when he's gifted a modern Walkman digital music player. Yeah, you’ll wince.

Continue reading.

Its Neo QLED screen should be ideal for direct sunlight.

Samsung announced a bigger 85-inch Terrace Full Sun set for an eye-watering $20,000. For the money, you'll get a Neo QLED screen, which should remain bright in direct sunlight, as well as Direct-Sun Protection to keep the TV safe. Samsung claims it's protected "up to six hours in sunlight at 700 watts and 104 degrees Fahrenheit," but it may decrease brightness to deal with higher temperatures and sun conditions. The 65-inch Full Sun Terrace is now on sale for a relatively reasonable $6,500, while the 75-inch goes for $9,000.

Continue reading.

They're only available to beta testers for now.

Meta

It's been nearly a year since Meta announced it’d give its metaverse avatars some legs to make them appear slightly more human. Now, Quest Home avatars sport extra limbs in the latest beta version of the Quest software, but you won't see legs on your avatar when you look down, as UploadVR points out. They'll only be visible in third-person or when you're looking at a virtual mirror (much like in many first-person shooter games).

Continue reading.