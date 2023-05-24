The Morning After: Dyson claims its next-gen robot vacuum has twice the suction of rivals

Dyson's first robot vacuum, the 360 Eye, was a tallish robot vac that brought several new tricks to automated floor cleaning, for a price. Now, the UK company is trying again with the 360 Vis Nav robovac, which just launched in Australia and should come to the US later this year.

The motor speed has increased from 78,000 RPM on its predecessor to 110,000, which supposedly delivers six times the suction of other robot vacuums. It also has a "triple-action" brush bar for optimal cleaning on different surfaces. Namely, it uses soft nylon for hard floors, anti-static carbon fiber filaments for fine dust and stiff nylon bristles for carpets.

The company has also added an arm that pops out and redirects suction, picking up dirt at the edges. With all that suction power, it can clean for up to 50 minutes before automatically going back to the dock to charge. There's no word on pricing or US availability yet, but the 360 Vis Nav just launched in Australia for $AUD 2,399 (about $1,590), more than the 360 Eye was at launch ($1,200) and much more than many high-end rivals.

You'll need to pay $8 per month for users outside your household.

Netflix is now notifying American customers they need to pay $8 per month for viewers outside of the household who want to share the account. As in other countries, you can add one extra member with the Standard plan, and two with the Premium tier. You can still watch outside your home, but you'll have to establish the household's boundaries either manually through a smart TV app (which looks for devices on the same WiFi network) or automatically (based on IP addresses, device IDs and activity).

Windows Copilot is just the beginning.

After debuting its AI-infused Bing search engine and Microsoft 365 Copilot for Office apps , Microsoft is making the inevitable next step: making AI an integral part of Windows 11. The new Windows Copilot tool lives in the Windows sidebar and, just like Bing's AI chat, you can use it as a super-powered search engine by typing in general questions. But true to its name, it's also deeply integrated with Windows. In an interview with Engadget, executive vice president and chief product officer Panos Panay told us: "AI is going to be the single largest driver of innovation for Windows in the years to come. It's going to change the way you work.” Windows Copilot will be available to preview in June.

Better 1080p ray tracing for $399

We loved NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Ti. It was the ideal balance of price and performance. So with its RTX 40-series cards skyrocketing to pricey new heights, is NVIDIA drifting away from affordable GPUs? Fortunately, the $399 RTX 4060 Ti proves NVIDIA can still deliver plenty of value under $500. We put it to the test.

The total cost comes up to $330 with a keyboard case and stylus.

Following Google's official launch of the Pixel Tablet last week, Amazon has unveiled a new Fire tablet called the Max 11. For just $230, the Fire Max 11 offers an 11-inch LCD screen, slim aluminum frame and smart home controls courtesy of Alexa. While the company's previous slates have found a niche as affordable, kid-friendly mobile entertainment devices, the Max 11 is going for a more grown-up audience. The Fire Max 11 seems solid value. It's certainly cheaper (when you include the price of the keyboard case) than the Galaxy Tabs, Surfaces and iPads that have long dominated the tablet market. Expect our full verdict in the coming weeks.

Generative Fill arrives in beta today.

Adobe announced a new Generative Fill feature is coming to its photo-editing software later this year, and it’s available to play with in beta now. The company promises “a magical new way to work” as the Firefly-powered feature lets you add, remove and extend visual content based on natural-language text prompts. Adobe says the feature matches the original scene’s perspective, lighting and style, so you can alter images with minimal effort.

