The Morning After: Navigating the best of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Remember that time Microsoft’s Jerry Nixon said Windows 10 was the last version of Windows? Clipped out of context and circulated around the world, the developer evangelist’s words, just before the launch of Windows 10, sounded like Microsoft was going to kill numeric updates. But while we’ve had a consistent stream of Windows updates since launch, it’s time for Windows 11 (or whatever the company decides to call it).
One sign is that Microsoft has announced Windows 10 support will end on October 14th, 2025. That’d mean the OS would have stuck around for ten years. For the next ten? Teasers and rumors suggest "the next generation of Windows” will include a revamped Windows Store as well as features from the now-canceled Windows 10X, which was initially aimed at dual-screen devices. What would you like to see in the next generation of Windows?
— Mat Smith
Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to expect
A guide for the first-timers.
Amazon Prime Day is in less than one week, and even if you scoff at such blatant shows of consumerism (or the company’s general behavior), Prime Day provides a chance for many to save money on things you might have already planned to buy. It can be easy to get distracted by the sea of other deals available across Amazon and that, unfortunately, is Prime Day by design. But you can avoid falling into that trap if you plan ahead — here’s our guide. Continue reading.
Google's Workspace suite is now available to anyone
Plus, Google Chat is getting more Slack-like.
Google is opening up Workspace (previously called G Suite) to all users with a Google account, meaning you no longer need to have an enterprise profile to use extra features in Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets and more. You’ll just have to enable Google Chat on Gmail to get all the functions once available to Enterprise users only. Naturally, Google would like to make money, though, and the company is introducing a paid version called Google Workspace Individual. It's targeting small business owners and provides "premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing.” Continue reading.
Beats Studio Buds review
Solid, noise-canceling earbuds for $150.
Beats has finally announced the long-teased (and often leaked) Studio Buds: a set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds with an all-new design and a host of features. And perhaps, most importantly, the company kept the price affordable at $150. The buds forgo the hooked design of the Powerbeats Pro, but pack noise-cancellation the latter lacks. They sound good, they’re comfortable, but you might have to contend with sub-par call quality and no onboard controls. Continue reading.
Apple Watch Series 7 could include a new screen and updated ultra-wideband tech
Don’t expect major new health features, though.
Bloomberg sources said this year's Apple Watch (presumably Series 7) will include a new screen with thinner bezels, a faster chip and "updated ultra-wideband functionality." It's not certain how UWB would get an upgrade, but watchOS 8 will use the existing technology for hotel room doors. Perhaps you could use future Apple Watches to locate your AirTags or lost iPhones.
The company apparently wanted to include a body temperature sensor in the 2021 Watch, but doesn't expect that tech to be ready until 2022. You’ll also have to wait until next year for the rugged Apple Watch variant, according to the same sources. Continue reading.