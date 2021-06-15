The Morning After: Navigating the best of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Remember that time Microsoft’s Jerry Nixon said Windows 10 was the last version of Windows? Clipped out of context and circulated around the world, the developer evangelist’s words, just before the launch of Windows 10, sounded like Microsoft was going to kill numeric updates. But while we’ve had a consistent stream of Windows updates since launch, it’s time for Windows 11 (or whatever the company decides to call it).

One sign is that Microsoft has announced Windows 10 support will end on October 14th, 2025. That’d mean the OS would have stuck around for ten years. For the next ten? Teasers and rumors suggest "the next generation of Windows” will include a revamped Windows Store as well as features from the now-canceled Windows 10X, which was initially aimed at dual-screen devices. What would you like to see in the next generation of Windows?

A guide for the first-timers.

Amazon Prime Day is in less than one week, and even if you scoff at such blatant shows of consumerism (or the company’s general behavior), Prime Day provides a chance for many to save money on things you might have already planned to buy. It can be easy to get distracted by the sea of other deals available across Amazon and that, unfortunately, is Prime Day by design. But you can avoid falling into that trap if you plan ahead — here’s our guide. Continue reading.

Plus, Google Chat is getting more Slack-like.

Google is opening up Workspace (previously called G Suite) to all users with a Google account, meaning you no longer need to have an enterprise profile to use extra features in Drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets and more. You’ll just have to enable Google Chat on Gmail to get all the functions once available to Enterprise users only. Naturally, Google would like to make money, though, and the company is introducing a paid version called Google Workspace Individual. It's targeting small business owners and provides "premium capabilities, including smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing.” Continue reading.

Solid, noise-canceling earbuds for $150.

Beats has finally announced the long-teased (and often leaked) Studio Buds: a set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds with an all-new design and a host of features. And perhaps, most importantly, the company kept the price affordable at $150. The buds forgo the hooked design of the Powerbeats Pro, but pack noise-cancellation the latter lacks. They sound good, they’re comfortable, but you might have to contend with sub-par call quality and no onboard controls. Continue reading.

Don’t expect major new health features, though.

Bloomberg sources said this year's Apple Watch (presumably Series 7) will include a new screen with thinner bezels, a faster chip and "updated ultra-wideband functionality." It's not certain how UWB would get an upgrade, but watchOS 8 will use the existing technology for unlocking hotel room doors. Perhaps you could use future Apple Watches to locate your AirTags or lost iPhones.

The company apparently wanted to include a body temperature sensor in the 2021 Watch, but doesn't expect that tech to be ready until 2022. You’ll also have to wait until next year for the rugged Apple Watch variant, according to the same sources. Continue reading.

But wait, there’s more...

Twitter might let you 'unmention' yourself from tweets

Razer's smart RGB face mask will ship before the end of the year

Razer made a tiny 130W GaN charger that costs $180

Turtle Beach made a $350 ‘Flight Simulator’ controller

Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for $50 in early Prime Day deal

Amazon will open Luna cloud gaming to Prime members between June 21st and 22nd

Volkswagen supplier breach may affect up to 3.3 million customers

Thailand bans meme coins and NFTs as part of crypto crackdown

Apple Boot Camp update finally adds better trackpad support for Windows

Netflix confirms its fictional Spotify series will arrive in 2022

US releases NSA leaker Reality Winner into supervised custody