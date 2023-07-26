The Morning After: Netflix lists $900,000 AI job to help ‘create great content’

It looks like the big entertainment powers are digging in for a long battle with striking actors and writers. Not that they don’t have money to use. Here’s an example: Netflix’s recent job posting for a machine learning platform product manager, with a heady annual salary of $300,000 to $900,000 (that’s a range). That’s compared to many actors who make around $200 a day, according to this SAG-AFTRA contract. AI's role in creating future entertainment is a key item of debate for both striking parties.

The job listing indicates AI will be used to “create great content” and not just develop new algorithms to recommend shows and movies. The posting also alludes to integrating artificial intelligence in “all areas of the business.” The first tentative steps have already been made: Netflix currently airs a Spanish reality dating series called Deep Fake Love, which scans contestants’ faces to create AI-generated deepfakes, while its gaming studio employs generative AI to compose narratives and dialogue.

– Mat Smith

A high-quality zoom adds new creative options.

Engadget

DJI is one of the most innovative gadget companies out there, constantly trying new things with its drones, like a triple-camera setup on the Mavic 3 Pro. With the launch of the midsized Air 3 camera drone, the company has introduced a new trick called dual primary cameras. That means the telephoto camera has the same specs as the main one, rather than being relegated to lesser quality like it was on the Mavic 3. That opens up new possibilities for pilots, giving them two ways to create cinematic shots. Further highlights include long battery life, reliable obstacle protection and an extensive feature set. Image quality might not be good enough for some pros when compared to the $2,200 Mavic 3 Pro, but at $1,100, it’s considerably cheaper.

Continue reading.

And a bunch of features.

Threads is about to get vastly more useful as Meta rolls out chronological feeds of posts from the people you actually follow. Many observers said this was a key feature Threads needed to truly compete with Twitter, long a vital source of real-time information. And hopefully bury all the celebrities and brands spamming my feed. Meta has added a few other features to Threads. In the Activity tab, you can now filter notifications by follows, replies, mentions, quoted posts, reposts and interactions from verified accounts (or just opt to view all your notifications together).

Continue reading.

The company blames its losses on podcasts and restructuring.

Spotify saw its million monthly active users (MAU) climb to 551 million after welcoming 36 million new listeners in the last quarter. Despite the massive influx, Spotify still lost a significant amount of money. Its total revenue for the period is $3.5 billion (€3.2 billion), 11 percent larger than last year's. However, it also posted an adjusted operating loss of $123.7 million (€112 million). Spotify blamed those losses on the shutdown of its podcast shows, as well as on excess real estate and severance for employees laid off due to company restructuring.

Continue reading.

The company is ending production on the original model amid a shift to its Ultium battery system.

General Motors isn’t quite done with the Chevrolet Bolt. The company said it would end production of the popular, wallet-friendly EV and EUV this year, largely because it relies on old battery cell tech and the factory where it’s made is being refitted. However, there’s some positive news: GM has confirmed a new version of the Bolt is on the way. The company hasn’t revealed many details about it – you’ll need to wait until later this year for that – but the next-gen model will use GM’s Ultium battery system as well as its Ultifi software platform.

Continue reading.