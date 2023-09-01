The Morning After: Our verdict on 'Starfield'

This is Bethesda's highest-profile game since being bought by Microsoft. It’s also a high-profile game for the console maker, as the acquisition turned it into an Xbox exclusive. Starfield is here with vast gameplay options, stories and quests. According to Engadget’s Jessica Conditt, every player will find a gameplay aspect that resonates with them. Bethesda claims it will take hundreds of hours to interact with everything in Starfield, and according to Jessica, “40 hours and one New Game Plus later, this doesn’t feel like a lie.”

Combat is one of Starfield’s weak points. While gun battles are central to the game’s core loop, they often feel unnecessary and occasionally monotonous. The scale is grand, but it feels like a mix of other sci-fi games and references. However, if you liked Cyberpunk and you liked No Man’s Sky, there’s certainly a bit of both in Starfield.

– Mat Smith

JLab's extremely affordable earbuds already strike a solid balance of value and performance, but the company set out to "drastically" reduce size and weight with its latest model. Announced back in December, the JBuds Mini is a set of insanely tiny wireless earbuds with a charging case smaller than a car key fob. While the $40 earbuds lack more advanced features, like active noise cancellation (ANC), there are touch controls, transparency mode and more.

Signify, the Philips spinoff known for its Hue lighting products, has announced a new range of security cameras, putting it in direct competition with companies like Ring and Nest. The new Hue Secure cameras are for indoors or outdoors, and you can prop up the wired version with its companion desktop stand. Both will be available this fall, with the wired camera a bit cheaper at $218 (€200) than the $273 (€250) battery variant. The Philips Hue lineup also has contact sensors, so you can stick them on doors, windows and other places, to get notified if somebody opens them.

For fans of handheld gaming PCs, 2023 keeps getting better. Following the release of ASUS’ ROG Ally earlier this year, Lenovo is entering the category with the Legion Go. Some of the Legion Go’s highlight features are to do with its screen. It’s an 8.8-inch 2,560 x 1,600 IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and listed at 500 nits of brightness. That makes it the biggest screen on pretty much any device in this category. Other specs include an AMD Z1 Extreme chip, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

