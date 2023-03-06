The Morning After: Samsung is reportedly sourcing OLED TV panels from rival LG

Samsung and LG have a long-running rivalry, both Korean corporations, both make TVs, speakers, freezers, toothpaste (maybe?) and the rest. It’s a frosty relationship, with many trade shows revealing new TV products from both companies with nigh-on identical specifications and sizes. So it’s a bit of a shock to hear from Reuters​ that Samsung has inked a deal with LG to buy its white OLED (WOLED) TV panels.

The plan, according to the report, is for LG Display to supply two million panels next year, then three million and five million, respectively in 2025 and 2026. These high-end white OLED panels would be 77 and 83 inches, so they’re likely to be in Samsung’s most premium TVs.

Samsung could do with the OLED help: It has 6.1 percent of the OLED TV market, according to market research firm Omdia. LG Display's sibling LG Electronics is out in front with a 54.6 percent market share, while Sony has 26.1 percent. For the record, Sony also uses LG parts.

It also introduced new speech and vision accessibility features.

Apple

With Global Accessibility Awareness Day just days away, Apple has detailed a raft of new iOS features for cognitive accessibility. These include Live Speech, Personal Voice and more. ​​The biggest update is Assistive Access, designed to support users with cognitive disabilities. Essentially, it provides a custom, simplified experience for the phone, FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos and Music apps. That includes a "distinct interface with high contrast buttons and large text labels."

'Large quantities' of Apple data was found at his home.

A federal court in the Northern District of California has unsealed charges against Weibao Wang, a former Apple software engineer. Wang started working at the company in 2016, developing hardware and software for autonomous systems — technology that could conceivably wind up in self-driving cars.

According to the indictment , in November 2017, Wang accepted a job with a US subsidiary of a Chinese company that was developing self-driving cars but waited more than four months to tell Apple he was quitting. After Wang left Apple in April 2018, the company found he "accessed large amounts of sensitive proprietary and confidential information" in the lead up to his departure, the Department of Justice said .

Researchers posing as nine-year-olds were flooded with gun-related content.

YouTube’s recommendations are leading young kids to videos about school shootings and other gun-related content. According to the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a nonprofit watchdog, YouTube’s recommendation algorithm is “pushing boys interested in video games to scenes of school shootings, instructions on how to use and modify weapons” and other gun-centric content. As the report notes, several of the recommended videos appeared to violate YouTube’s own policies. Recommendations included videos of a young girl firing a gun and tutorials on converting handguns into “fully automatic” weapons and other modifications. Some of these videos were even monetized with ads.

And a step-by-step guide on how to upgrade.

Engadget

Has that Horizon: Forbidden West DLC put you at your PS5 storage limits? Need space for Final Fantasy XVI this summer? We’ve got you covered. Here are the best SSD expansion options – and how to install them. Yep, it’s a little more complicated than a plug-in USB drive.

