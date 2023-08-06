The Morning After: The PlayStation Portal is a PS5 game-streaming handheld

Several months back, Sony teased a dedicated remote-play device for the PlayStation 5. Now it’s got a name and a price. The PlayStation Portal will cost $200 when it lands later this year,.

Aesthetics-wise, it looks like a tablet wedged between two halves of a DualSense controller. The eight-inch LCD screen can stream games at up to 1080p visuals at 60 fps. The device also includes DualSense features, such as haptic feedback. It can stream games from your PS5 console, so when someone else is using the TV or you're in another room (or even traveling), you can still play remotely via WiFi.

But it’s shaping up to be a surprisingly limited device if you’re outside of WiFi networks. PlayStation Portal doesn't run any apps locally, with everything pulled from your PS5. Handhelds like the Razer Edge can are able to run Android apps locally, while some third-party devices, think the ASUS ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, can remote-play your PS5, too.

The biggest omission could be cloud game streaming, something available to PS Plus Premium subscribers with a PS5. Sony says cloud game streaming isn't supported on the handheld.

Armored Core VI review: FromSoftware's latest challenge is surprisingly approachable

Solo Stove cuts up to 40 percent off the price of its fire pits for Labor Day

Apptronik’s Apollo is the latest humanoid robot to beat Tesla to market

Messenger's encrypted chats expand to more users ahead of full rollout later this year

'Ahsoka' is both solid Star Wars and proof there's too much Star Wars

Samsung's 57-inch ultrawide dual 4K gaming monitor arrives in October for $2,500

You can even extend the six-foot wide surface.

When IKEA just isn’t delivering, and you need your work desk to dominate your home, there’s Corsair's Platform:6 Modular Computer Desk. It’s six feet wide, with an additional one foot by two and a third foot extension. The flagship Platform: 6 Creator Edition desk also has a top-mounted pegboard for mounting cameras, controllers and other accessories. Every Platform:6 has a modular rail system, and you can include dual electric motors to adjust the height using an LCD controller. No price has been announced yet.

One of the new chips is the follow-up to Snapdragon G3x, which powers the Razer Edge.

Qualcomm has announced its follow-up to the Snapdragon G3x chip, which powers the Razer Edge handheld console. The company says the G3x Gen 2's CPU performance is 30 percent faster than its predecessor's, and its GPU performance is twice as fast. It's capable of powering a handheld device with cross-platform gaming capabilities, as well as devices used for Android, PC, cloud and remote console gaming.

Chandrayaan-3 is also India's first successful Moon lander.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's Vikram lander has successfully touched down on the Moon, marking the country's first successful landing on the lunar surface. It's just the fourth country to do so after the Soviet Union, US and China. More importantly, it's the first country to land near the Moon's south pole — a difficult target given the rough terrain, but important for attempts to find water ice. Other nations have only landed near the equator.

