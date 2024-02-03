Following failed negotiations with TikTok, Universal music has come good on its threat to pull music from the social media platform. That means no more TayTay, no more Drake and no more... all the other artists that fall under its corporate umbrella. Elsewhere, the CEOs of the world's most influential social media platforms got an (at times) genuine grilling from the US Senate. While a few senators managed to come across as, once again, out of touch and out of their depth. X boss Linda Yaccarino might have said the most bizarre thing, stating that the once-Twitter social network was a "brand new company," and that it was looking into parental controls. Twitter was founded in 2006, Linda.

This week:

🧠💻 Neuralink’s brain chip has been implanted in a human, Elon Musk says

🤑🎸 Universal Music threatens to pull songs from TikTok over payment terms

📱📲 Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Samsung’s AI reinforcements have arrived

Read this:

As mentioned, the CEOs of Meta, Snap, Discord, X and TikTok testified at a high-stakes Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on child exploitation online. Mark Zuckerberg, Evan Spiegel, Jason Citron, Linda Yaccarino, and Shou Chew spent nearly four hours being grilled by lawmakers, but we've managed to condense the main points and the social media executives' responses to them.

The hearing was the first time Spiegel, Citron and Yaccarino testified to Congress. Notably, according to lawmakers, all three were subpoenaed by the committee after refusing to appear voluntarily. Judiciary Committee Chair Senator Dick Durbin noted that Citron “only accepted services of his subpoena after US Marshals were sent to Discord’s headquarters at taxpayers’ expense.”

