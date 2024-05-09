The Morning After: Unraveling Apple's messy Pencil lineup

Earlier this week, Apple introduced a new top-end stylus, the Pencil Pro, but didn’t discontinue any older model. That means there are now four styluses to choose from, channeling the chaotic lineup energy of Apple Watch and iPad families over the years. Because not every Pencil works with every iPad, we explain the best choices.

Apple

Just… don’t buy the first-gen one.

— Mat Smith

Results could include citations.

OpenAI is reportedly working on a search feature for ChatGPT that could make the chatbot capable of things you’d normally use Google Search for. According to Bloomberg, it’ll be able to scour the web for answers to your queries and spit out results, complete with sourcing. ChatGPT could take information from Wikipedia or blog posts, for instance, and link to their original pages when you ask it questions.

Earlier this month, DataChaz on X, reported that OpenAI had created a new subdomain with the address search.chatgpt.com. It apparently briefly rerouted to the main ChatGPT page over the weekend.

Based on the What If...? sho

Disney

Marvel and Industrial Light & Magic just announced an Apple Vision Pro title based on Marvel’s What If…?, the current Disney+ show that just finished its second season. It’ll be an hour-long experience with interactive story elements where you choose the story’s direction. Imagine that: an alternate cinematic universe where I was a Vision Pro early adopter.

Not just flagships.

Buying a new phone is slightly easier if you’ve already determined you only want an iPhone. (And even then, Apple’s lineup offers more options than ever.) However, if you’re looking for an Android device, there are even more options — and likely more questions. Do you want a camera that can zoom into extremely far-away subjects (Samsung’s Galaxy S series)? Or do you want intuitive AI to screen incoming calls for you? (May I interest you in Google’s Pixel series?) Or maybe it's time to get into foldables...

