The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10 alongside WWDC

The Summer Game Fest event could include looks at Star Wars Outlaws and what's next for Assassin's Creed.

Ubisoft has revealed when its next major showcase will take place. The latest edition of Ubisoft Forward is set for June 10 in Los Angeles. That's at the tailend of the main slate of Summer Game Fest festivities, and on the same day as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

While Ubisoft hasn't revealed specifically what it plans to show off at Forward, it's promising updates and news on upcoming releases. During its most recent earnings report, Ubisoft said it would shed more light on some upcoming projects in May, but it seems Forward is now the more likely venue for that.

It’s back ✨



Join us live from Los Angeles for #UbiForward on June 10 for updates and upcoming releases! pic.twitter.com/PevpR3rfvH — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 3, 2024

At Forward, we'll probably find out more details about what's next for Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft's flagship franchise. The feudal Japan-set Assassin's Creed Codename Red is slated to arrive within the next year, while we've long been awaiting more info on Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is set to tie the series together,

It's a safe bet that Star Wars Outlaws will get some shine at Forward, since that game is scheduled for release in 2024. With XDefiant being delayed indefinitely (it was supposed to arrive by the end of March) amid reports of a troubled development process, perhaps we'll find out more about that game at Forward too. Mobile games The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile were also slated to come under the spotlight in May, so we could see those at Forward as well. Just don't expect any sea shanties this time.