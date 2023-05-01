The second-gen Apple Pencil returns to its lowest price ever One of our favorite accessories for an iPad is down to $89.

The Apple Pencil has dropped back down to $89 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a 31 percent savings over the usual $129 list price. It's the lowest the stylus has sold for since its debut, though we've seen it drop this low a few times before. It's also on sale at Target, but you'll pay about a dollar more if you get it there. We think the Apple Pencil is one of the best accessories for your iPad and it's compatible with most late-model iPad Airs, minis and Pros.

The second-generation Apple Pencil stores and charges magnetically at the side of your tablet, so you don't need to keep track of cables. A double tap function lets you change tools quickly and the low-lag makes it responsive for drawing and note taking. Features like pressure sensitivity and tilt capabilities make the stylus feel more like a real drawing tool, particularly when paired with a textured screen protector. I particularly enjoy using the pencil to write in text fields, a process that's surprisingly accurate and faster than tapping out words with the on-screen keyboard.

The usual MSRP of $130 makes it an expensive accessory, so it's nice to see it drop to a more reasonable price. The only other caveat is compatibility. The latest generation standard iPad is still tied to the first-generation Pencil, which is on sale at Amazon for $79 and at Target for $80. So if you have that tablet, you can still save on a stylus that will work with it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.