The next ‘Sims 4’ expansion is all about sustainable living

A new sustainability-focused expansion pack is coming to The Sims 4 on June 5th, Electronic Arts (EA) announced today. The Eco Lifestyle pack will let Simmers use alternative energy, grow their own food, wear planet-friendly clothing and up-cycle materials into new furniture. Set in Evergreen Harbor, it will encourage players to work with their community.
“As Sims explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has to offer, they’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn more about how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle and collaborate with the community to make the most out of the resources they have. Simmers will be surprised by what a positive effect they can have on their world once they start making the rules,” EA wrote in a press release.