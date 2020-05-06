Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Electronic Arts

The next ‘Sims 4’ expansion is all about sustainable living

The 'Eco Lifestyle' pack arrives on June 5th.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
41m ago
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion pack
Electronic Arts

A new sustainability-focused expansion pack is coming to The Sims 4 on June 5th, Electronic Arts (EA) announced today. The Eco Lifestyle pack will let Simmers use alternative energy, grow their own food, wear planet-friendly clothing and up-cycle materials into new furniture. Set in Evergreen Harbor, it will encourage players to work with their community.

“As Sims explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has to offer, they’ll have plenty of opportunity to learn more about how to maintain a sustainable lifestyle and collaborate with the community to make the most out of the resources they have. Simmers will be surprised by what a positive effect they can have on their world once they start making the rules,” EA wrote in a press release.

Those would be valuable lessons to learn under any circumstances, but they do feel especially timely now.

The expansion pack will be available for $39.99, and it will be ready for PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One simultaneously. You can still get The Sims 4 base game for just $5 -- a discount that’s been running since mid-March. Most other expansion packs, including the more recent Discover University and Island of Magic, are still on sale for $15 to $20.

In this article: community, sims 4, video game, sustainability, eco, game, expansion pack, the sims 4, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
