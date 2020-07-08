12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

The four-part first season of The Sims Spark’d premieres on Friday, July 17th at 11 PM ET/PT. Episodes will air weekly, and the following Monday, you’ll be able to stream them on the BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube channel.

Starting the same day as the show debuts, The Sims 4 players can tackle in-game tasks as part of the Spark’d Challenge Program. The top creators could win themselves an invitation to a future season of The Sims Spark’d.

However The Sims Spark’d pans out, it’s neat to see games beyond those people typically think of as competitive-focused titles effectively becoming esports and getting some TV time. We’ll have to wait and see whether any of the challenges involve the old, morbid trick of placing a Sim in a swimming pool and removing the ladder (probably not).