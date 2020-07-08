Latest in Gaming

Image credit: TBS/EA

12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

'The Sims Spark'd' will premiere on July 17th.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
42m ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The Sims Spark'd
TBS/EA

It sounds like an absolute dream for millions of gamers. Take on challenges in The Sims 4 and compete for $100,000. A dozen contestants will do just that in a reality show that’s set to debut on TBS next week. In The Sims Spark’d, competitors will tackle several timed creative tasks, with the aim of forging “the most unique characters, worlds and stories.”

Some of the contestants should be familiar to folks who watch Sims streamers, as they include the likes of Doctor Ashley and Xmiramira. The judges are Sims voice actor and singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, creator and BuzzFeed producer Kelsey Impicciche and Dave Miotke (aka SimGuruNinja) from franchise developer Maxis. Sims fan and former American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen is the host.

The four-part first season of The Sims Spark’d premieres on Friday, July 17th at 11 PM ET/PT. Episodes will air weekly, and the following Monday, you’ll be able to stream them on the BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube channel.

Starting the same day as the show debuts, The Sims 4 players can tackle in-game tasks as part of the Spark’d Challenge Program. The top creators could win themselves an invitation to a future season of The Sims Spark’d.

However The Sims Spark’d pans out, it’s neat to see games beyond those people typically think of as competitive-focused titles effectively becoming esports and getting some TV time. We’ll have to wait and see whether any of the challenges involve the old, morbid trick of placing a Sim in a swimming pool and removing the ladder (probably not).

In this article: the sims, the sims 4, thesims, thesims4, maxis, tbs, realityshow, reality show, realitytv, reality tv, ea, electronic arts, electronicarts, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

Probe of failed Boeing Starliner launch finds a long list of problems

View
Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

Amazon has eliminated single-use plastic at its Indian fulfilment centers

View
The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

The best laptops to use for schoolwork and gaming

View
Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

Intel details its USB4-compliant Thunderbolt 4 standard

View
Garmin updates some of its most popular watches with solar charging

Garmin updates some of its most popular watches with solar charging

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr