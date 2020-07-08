12 Sims players will compete for $100,000 on a TBS game show

It sounds like an absolute dream for millions of gamers. Take on challenges in The Sims 4 and compete for $100,000. A dozen contestants will do just that in a reality show that’s set to debut on TBS next week. In The Sims Spark’d, competitors will tackle several timed creative tasks, with the aim of forging “the most unique characters, worlds and stories.”
Some of the contestants should be familiar to folks who watch Sims streamers, as they include the likes of Doctor Ashley and Xmiramira. The judges are Sims voice actor and singer-songwriter Tayla Parx, creator and BuzzFeed producer Kelsey Impicciche and Dave Miotke (aka SimGuruNinja) from franchise developer Maxis. Sims fan and former American Idol finalist Rayvon Owen is the host.