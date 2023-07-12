The Xbox Series X is $50 off right now

After a couple years of Xbox and PlayStation stock shortages, it's now fairly easy to get your hands on a current . Now might be the ideal time to snap up the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's most powerful console, as it's on sale. You can pick up an Xbox Series X for $450, which is $50 off the regular price.
When the Xbox Series X debuted in late 2020, we gave it a in our review, though Microsoft has improved the experience since then with new features and . At the time, we appreciated the power of the hardware and the console's ability to run demanding games while keeping the fan quiet. With the help of a solid state drive, load times are minimal and the useful swiftly helps you keep playing from where you left off. with hundreds of previous-generation Xbox games is a major plus, as is the to older titles.
One of our key complaints at the time of our review was the lack of compelling games. That's less of a problem these days, as Microsoft has just about something for everyone on Xbox Series X/S, with titles such as , and in the lineup. The highly anticipated Starfield will arrive , and there are a ton of from both Xbox's studios and external developers in the pipeline.
One of the Xbox Series X's strongest selling points is Xbox Game Pass integration. Although Microsoft the price of the subscription service, it includes access to every single Xbox first-party game on the day it's released. The library includes an extensive selection of third-party games as well, meaning players have hundreds of titles at their fingertips. just returned to the service, for one thing.
Opt for a Game Pass Ultimate membership and you'll get all of that along with access to and the option to play the service's games via the cloud and on PC. Thanks to save data that's stored in the cloud, you'll be able to play a game on your Series X and continue where you left off on your phone, tablet or computer. You can for your first month.
There are some drawbacks to the Series X compared with the competition. You have limited options for expanding the storage, as Microsoft opted for a proprietary card that . The PlayStation 5 has a more immersive controller due to features like adaptive triggers and the remarkable haptic feedback. Unless you have a PS5 as well, you'll also need to consider which of each console's exclusive games are more compelling to you before taking the plunge on a Series X.