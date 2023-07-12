The Xbox Series X is $50 off right now

After a couple years of Xbox and PlayStation stock shortages, it's now fairly easy to get your hands on a current gaming console . Now might be the ideal time to snap up the Xbox Series X, Microsoft's most powerful console, as it's on sale. You can pick up an Xbox Series X for $450, which is $50 off the regular price.

When the Xbox Series X debuted in late 2020, we gave it a score of 87 in our review, though Microsoft has improved the experience since then with new features and updates . At the time, we appreciated the power of the hardware and the console's ability to run demanding games while keeping the fan quiet. With the help of a solid state drive, load times are minimal and the useful Quick Resume feature swiftly helps you keep playing from where you left off. Backward compatibility with hundreds of previous-generation Xbox games is a major plus, as is the addition of HDR to older titles.

One of our key complaints at the time of our review was the lack of compelling games. That's less of a problem these days, as Microsoft has just about something for everyone on Xbox Series X/S, with titles such as Forza Horizon 5 , Hi-Fi Rush and Microsoft Flight Simulator in the lineup. The highly anticipated Starfield will arrive in September , and there are a ton of other intriguing games from both Xbox's studios and external developers in the pipeline.

One of the Xbox Series X's strongest selling points is Xbox Game Pass integration. Although Microsoft just increased the price of the subscription service, it includes access to every single Xbox first-party game on the day it's released. The library includes an extensive selection of third-party games as well, meaning players have hundreds of titles at their fingertips. Grand Theft Auto V just returned to the service, for one thing.

Opt for a Game Pass Ultimate membership and you'll get all of that along with access to a bunch more EA titles and the option to play the service's games via the cloud and on PC. Thanks to save data that's stored in the cloud, you'll be able to play a game on your Series X and continue where you left off on your phone, tablet or computer. You can try Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for your first month.