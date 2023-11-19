This Ninja Foodi DualZone air fryer is cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale

If you haven’t yet hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, now is the perfect time to do so thanks to an Amazon Black Friday deal on one of Ninja’s DualZone Foodi air fryers that’s slashed $100 off the normal price. The XL Ninja DZ401 Foodi air fryer, which has two separate cooking compartments, is only $130 right now. The 10-quart beast of an appliance usually costs $230, and this is the best deal on it yet.

The DZ401 Foodi uses Ninja’s DualZone technology, which allows it to cook different types of food simultaneously in its two separate compartments. Each basket has a capacity of 5 quarts. With its Smart Finish setting, it can even coordinate the timing of the different dishes so they’re done at the same time. It’ll take up a fair amount of counter space, but would come in handy for anyone cooking for a large family or guests. In addition to frying, Ninja’s DZ401 Foodi can broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate food. It’s a versatile appliance, and one of the best air fryers on the market right now.

While it brings the option to cook with both baskets at the same time, you can also just cook using one for smaller or less complex meals. You won’t have to wait for it to preheat thanks to its rapid heaters, or worry about it being overly noisy. The current 43 percent discount on Amazon is far better than even the previous low of $180, so snatch one up now if you’ve been waiting for just the right moment.

