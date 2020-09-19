TikTok avoids another US ban thanks to influencers' lawsuit

TikTok has, once again, been spared from a ban in the United States. A Pennsylvania judge temporarily blocked a ban that was set to take effect November 12, in response to a lawsuit from three TikTok stars.
The latest ruling is the second time an intended ban has been blocked by the courts. Back in September, a judge prevented a Trump Administration effort to remove the app from US app stores. But that ruling didn’t address another aspect of the Commerce Department order, which would have blocked any use of TikTok beginning November 12.