Latest in Gear

Image credit: Florence Lo / reuters

TikTok avoids another US ban thanks to influencers' lawsuit

The ruling comes two weeks before a ban was supposed to go into effect.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
38m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A reflection of the U.S. flag is seen on the sign of the TikTok app in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Florence Lo / reuters

TikTok has, once again, been spared from a ban in the United States. A Pennsylvania judge temporarily blocked a ban that was set to take effect November 12, in response to a lawsuit from three TikTok stars.

The latest ruling is the second time an intended ban has been blocked by the courts. Back in September, a judge prevented a Trump Administration effort to remove the app from US app stores. But that ruling didn’t address another aspect of the Commerce Department order, which would have blocked any use of TikTok beginning November 12. 

The impending November 12 became the basis of the lawsuit from three popular TikTok stars who sued because a ban would harm their businesses, which rely on TikTok.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our creators, who have worked to protect their rights to expression, their careers, and to help small businesses, particularly during the pandemic,” TikTok’s Interim Global Head Vanessa Pappas wrote in a statement. “We stand behind our community as they share their voices. And we are committed to continuing to provide a home for them to do so.” 

As The Washington Post notes, the Justice Department could appeal the latest ruling so TikTok isn’t entirely out of the woods just yet. TikTok is also still waiting for its deal with Oracle and Walmart to be finalized, though Trump has voiced support fo0r the move.

In this article: TikTok, ByteDance, Social media, Trump administration, Donald Trump, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Some of Ubisoft's PS4 games won't run on PS5

Some of Ubisoft's PS4 games won't run on PS5

View
Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

Chevy will start selling EV retrofit kits in 2021

View
$149 Playdate handheld is 'ready to go,' orders start in early 2021

$149 Playdate handheld is 'ready to go,' orders start in early 2021

View
Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr