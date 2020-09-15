Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mike Blake / reuters

TikTok ask the court to prevent a US ban from taking effect

TikTok is seeking a preliminary injunction before the Trump administration's ban takes effect Sunday.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
26m ago
The U.S. head office of TikTok is shown in Culver City, California, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Blake / reuters

Last week the Commerce Department delayed plans to implement a ban that would prevent new downloads of the TikTok app by one week, pushing the deadline out to this coming Sunday as its owner negotiated a deal with the government, Oracle and Walmart. On Wednesday afternoon TikTok followed the path of WeChat, by filing for a preliminary injunction to prevent the ban, asking for a hearing before it’s scheduled to start at 11:59 PM on September 27th.

WeChat asked for and received an injunction blocking the ban last weekend, and in TikTok’s request the company said “there is no plausible reason to insist the prohibitions be enforced immediately.”

As TechCrunch points out, public reports by ByteDance and Oracle have differed on the terms of the proposed deal, and the president has made public statements that he would not approve any deal where the Chinese company retained partial ownership of the app. ByteDance has applied for an export license in China to facilitate the deal, assuming it is approved.

NPR reporter Bobby Allyn posted a declaration submitted by new TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas, which lays out many of her arguments for an injuction. The CEO cited the harm that could be done if the app is banned, even if it’s later reinstated, including notes on what happened when a ban went into place in India. TikTok also argued that the pending action has caused millions of dollars in lost business deals, as well as dozens of prospective employees declining to join the company.

