TikTok ask the court to prevent a US ban from taking effect

Last week the Commerce Department delayed plans to implement a ban that would prevent new downloads of the TikTok app by one week, pushing the deadline out to this coming Sunday as its owner negotiated a deal with the government, Oracle and Walmart. On Wednesday afternoon TikTok followed the path of WeChat, by filing for a preliminary injunction to prevent the ban, asking for a hearing before it’s scheduled to start at 11:59 PM on September 27th.

WeChat asked for and received an injunction blocking the ban last weekend, and in TikTok’s request the company said “there is no plausible reason to insist the prohibitions be enforced immediately.”