TikTok will offer behind-the-scenes UFC livestreams

UFC fans on TikTok will soon see more mixed martial arts content on the video app. It's all thanks to a new multi-year agreement between the two companies (via Deadline ). According to TikTok’s announcement , it will work with the UFC to produce and livestream exclusive weekly content, including behind-the-scenes footage, pre- and post-fight interviews and other coverage. TikTok says UFC fans worldwide can expect to see “hundreds” of videos every year they won’t find anywhere else. The partnership officially kicks off ahead of the Blaydes and Lewis fight on February 20th.

The agreement is reminiscent of the type of deals Snap signed a couple of years back with the NFL and NHL when it was trying to grow Snapchat's userbase. But a union between the UFC and TikTok makes a lot of sense. Approximately 6.3 million people follow the UFC on TikTok, making it the third most popular sports league on the platform.