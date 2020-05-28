Tinder adds 'prompts' feature to kickstart conversations

Dating apps are designed to make finding new friends / casual hook-ups / your OTP easy, but even if you’re the laziest swiper in the world you’re still going to have eventually engage in some kind of chit chat with your match — great for chatterboxes, not so much for those that struggle to keep an online conversation going. This is why Tinder has introduced Prompts. By adding questions or statements directly to your profile, you’re better able to put your personality front-and-center and kickstart a conversation.

Prompts cover a variety of themes: “I’m talking to my pet about…,” “Why hasn’t someone invented…,” and “Two truths and a lie” are all good examples of the options on offer. Just fill in the blanks and catch the attention of someone who truly appreciates your hot takes. You can add Prompts to your profile via your profile icon in the top right corner of the app. Hit “Add Media” and then “Text Prompt.” Each Prompt displays as a photo, which can be rearranged just like regular pictures. New Prompts will appear over time, too, so you can keep things fresh.