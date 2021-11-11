'Rainbow Six Extraction' will arrive on January 20th

Ubisoft has dropped the price of the standard edition to $40.
A screenshot from Rainbow Six Extraction, showing the player and a teammate aiming at aliens while a third teammate uses an access panel.
Ubisoft

Ubisoft announced in July that it was delaying Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction from its planned September 16th release date to sometime in January. The publisher has now narrowed down the timeframe: the co-op shooter will arrive on January 20th.

What's more, Ubisoft has reduced the price of the base game to $40 and the deluxe edition to $50. In addition, the publisher is including two Buddy Pass tokens with every copy. You'll be able to invite two friends to play with you for a 14-day trial period, though those who use a Buddy Pass won't have access to Assignments, the ranked Maelstrom Protocol mode or the in-game store.

The game will have cross-play, cross-progression and cross-save support, so players can team up with friends across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC and Ubisoft+. The Buddy Pass will work across all platforms.

Rainbow Six Extraction, which used to be known as Rainbow Six Quarantine before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, is based on a Rainbow Six Siege mode called Outbreak. Teams will take on waves of aliens that have invaded Earth, and players will be able to take on the guises of some Siege operators.

