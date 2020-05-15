'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' remasters include original soundtrack songs

When Vicarious Visions unveiled its Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster, you probably wondered about how faithful it would be to the originals. Thankfully, it’s close — though not quite comprehensive. The full list (you can listen on Spotify below) includes a selection of tunes from both games. It’s very much a turn-of-the-millennium sound — you’ll hear songs from the likes of Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys and Rage Against the Machine as you string together move combos.

This won’t make you happy if you want the full soundtrack. You won’t hear Mos Def and Mad Skillz drop verses on The High & Mighty’s “B-Boy Document ‘99,” for instance. Still, this is true to the spirit of the THPS games — and it beats what happened to Crazy Taxi and other games that lost their classic soundtracks with some ports and remasters.