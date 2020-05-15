Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Vicarious Visions

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater' remasters include original soundtrack songs

Dead Kennedys, Rage Against the Machine and Bad Religion are in the mix.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago
Comments
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Grinding at sunset in 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2'
Vicarious Visions

When Vicarious Visions unveiled its Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster, you probably wondered about how faithful it would be to the originals. Thankfully, it’s close — though not quite comprehensive. The full list (you can listen on Spotify below) includes a selection of tunes from both games. It’s very much a turn-of-the-millennium sound — you’ll hear songs from the likes of Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys and Rage Against the Machine as you string together move combos.

This won’t make you happy if you want the full soundtrack. You won’t hear Mos Def and Mad Skillz drop verses on The High & Mighty’s “B-Boy Document ‘99,” for instance. Still, this is true to the spirit of the THPS games — and it beats what happened to Crazy Taxi and other games that lost their classic soundtracks with some ports and remasters.

In this article: video games, PS4, Xbox One, remaster, Soundtrack, vicarious visions, Activision, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Activision Blizzard, games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
10 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

View
'Strange New Worlds' is the latest Star Trek series for CBS All Access

'Strange New Worlds' is the latest Star Trek series for CBS All Access

View
Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

View
Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

View
Facebook just bought Giphy

Facebook just bought Giphy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr