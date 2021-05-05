'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' heads to Nintendo Switch on June 25th

After initially coming out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC last year and then making its way to the new current-generation consoles in March, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is about to make the jump to Nintendo Switch this summer. The remaster will hit Nintendo's portable console on June 25th, Activision announced on Wednesday. With Mario Golf: Super Rush releasing on the same day, Switch fans will have plenty to play through the start of the summer.

While you won't find all the graphical bells and whistles developer Vicarious Visions added to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release of THPS 1 and 2, the Switch version will include both online and two-player local multiplayer. That means you can look forward to recreating the games of HORSE you played with your friends back in the day.