'Total War: Rome Remastered' revives an RTS classic on April 29th

Rome: Total War, one of the best real-time strategy games ever released, is getting a remaster. What's more, you won't have to wait long to play it. Total War: Rome Remastered will come out on Steam on April 29th. Feral Interactive, a studio best known for porting over games like XCOM: Enemy Unknown and Deus Ex: Human Revolution to macOS, is on development duties. But don't worry, they have experience with both the game and the series. They previously ported Rome: Total War to iOS and Android.

Feral Interactive / Creative Assembly

As for what you can expect from the remaster, it will feature updated models, textures and visual effects, a redesigned UI and campaign map, as well as support for the Steam Workshop and ultrawide and 4K monitors. The remaster also will include both the Alexandar and Barbarian Invasion expansions. It will cost $30, but if you already own the original on Steam, you'll be able to buy the remaster for 50 percent off until May 31st.

Feral Interactive / Creative Assembly

Of all the Total War games Feral Interactive could have remastered, the original Rome is an interesting choice. Yes, it's the game where Creative Assembly took the series to new heights. However, in many ways, its sequel is the better game. That wasn't always true, especially when Creative Assembly released Rome II in the complete mess that it did. But with near-constant support from the studio, it has since become one of the best entries in its long-running series. Still, Total War fans won't complain, especially since Workshop support will make it easier to play the game's excellent mods.