Traeger's redesigned grill app offers cooking videos and customization

Traeger’s WiFi-enabled smart grills already benefit from a robust app packed with recipes for meat, seafood, side dishes and more. The software also allows you to control and monitor your grill remotely, so you don’t have to walk outside to change the temperature or get a status update. Today, the company announced a complete overhaul of the Traeger Grills App that goes beyond the typical aesthetic tweaks. Sure, there’s a new look, but there’s also a ton of new features — like cooking tips, video guides and personal customization.
First, Traeger has added video-guided tips and recipes to the app. These cover everything from how to chop an onion properly to taking care of cast iron. That’s in addition to the company’s team of chefs and grillmasters walking you through recipes. Before now, you could use the Traeger app to send recipe information like time and temperature to the company’s WiFi-enabled grills, but with the new version, there’s more detailed guidance every step of the way. What’s more, the tips and tricks reside in the Learn tab so you can expand your knowledge without having to pick a specific recipe.