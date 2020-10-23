Latest in Gaming

Travis Scott joins the PlayStation team as a 'strategic creative partner'

Will the PS5 launch include these PlayStation-branded Travis Scott Nike Dunks?
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago
Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack brand have teamed up with everyone from Tesla to Fortnite to McDonalds, and today Sony announced he’s a “strategic creative partner” for PlayStation.

What that means exactly is something we’ll have to wait to find out, but they kicked things off with a video tribute to that old Maxell Hi-Fidelity tape commercial. The video also reveals what he was working on when he posted a picture of the DualSense 5 controller to his Instagram last month.

It also features a number of people who worked on the PlayStation 5, and includes a shot of Travis Scott in some previously-unseen Nike Dunk Lows with a slick reverse swoosh to go with the PlayStation logo. Scott has dropped a number of limited release Nikes and PlayStation has its own history of highly-sought-after Nike collaborations so it makes sense that the two could cross over there as well.

The hype for next-gen gaming only continues to grow, but after seeing the frenzy Travis Scott has created with other collaborations, it’s no surprise that Sony would want to have him pushing their new console.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, he wrote “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!” For now, if you’re more interested in the games than the shoes, check out an early DualSense 5 hands-on that popped up on YouTube and also includes a teardown of the controller.

In this article: Travis Scott, Nike, PlayStation 5, PlayStation, PS5, Nike Dunk, Maxell, DualSense 5, Cactus Jack, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
