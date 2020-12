Twenty One Pilots' supposedly never-ending music video wrapped up last week and it set a Guinness World Record in the process. The band livestreamed a video for "Level of Concern," which pulled in fan-created content from more than 162,000 submissions.

Imposium, which worked on the project with Twenty One Pilots, created a new music video every three minutes and 40 seconds from fan footage and stitched it to the previous one. A moderation team reviewed footage before it was added to the stream.