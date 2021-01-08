Twitter bans right-wing activist group Project Veritas

Twitter has once again taken action against a group for violating its rules, although this time the circumstances are very different. The New York Times and The Verge report that Twitter has banned right-wing activist group Project Veritas for "repeated violations" of the social network's policy against sharing private information. The organization reportedly ran afoul of the policy with videos of a Project Veritas worker grilling Facebook executive Guy Rosen outside his home.

Project Veritas' founder, James O'Keefe, was also temporarily blocked from posting until he deleted violating tweets.

The group maintains that the videos didn't share private info, and that it wouldn't pull the coverage. It would be "unconscionable" to remove content if it didn't violate privacy, O'Keefe told the Times. He said Veritas was appealing Twitter's move.

Veritas has run into trouble numerous times over its history. The organization claims to expose corruption in the media and left-wing organizations. However, it has been accused of spreading disinformation (including manipulated videos) and of trying to bait targets into committing crimes or sharing falsehoods. O'Keefe in particular has been convicted of and sued for some of these tactics.

Whether or not Twitter's interpretation is accurate, the ban won't do much to temper claims of an anti-conservative bias at the social media giant. Twitter has cracked down on alleged misinformation, calls to violence and threats from numerous right-wing groups and individuals in recent years, including the Oath Keepers and QAnon. Its actions culminated in banning Donald Trump following the US Capitol riot. Veritas' absence might drive it and supporters to alternative social networks dominated by conservatives kicked off mainstream sites, such as Parler and Gab.