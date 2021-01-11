Twitter jumps into newsletters with Revue acquisition

Twitter wants a piece of the fast-growing newsletter industry. Today, the company announced that it’s acquired Revue for an undisclosed sum. The latter is one of the best-known services for creating and managing a newsletter — the other being Substack — that is automatically sent to subscribers’ inboxes. In a blog post, Twitter argued that newsletters were a natural expansion of its platform. Many writers, after all, use Twitter to build a following and promote their work which, for an ever-growing number of journalists and content creators, includes a newsletter.

“Our goal is to make it easy for them to connect with their subscribers, while also helping readers better discover writers and their content,” Twitter’s Kayvon Beykpour and Mike Park co-wrote in the blog post. For now, Twitter and Revue will remain mostly separate. But Twitter is “imagining” lots of ways to bring the two services together. There could be a newsletter subscription button, for instance, alongside the regular follow option on Twitter. The company has also hinted at “new settings” that would allow newsletter writers to converse with their subscribers. “It will all work seamlessly within Twitter,” the blog post teased.