Twitter acquires screen-sharing and video chat startup Squad

On Friday, Twitter announced the acquisition of Squad, an app that allows you to share your screen and video chat with friends at the same time. According to TechCrunch, the entire team, including co-founders Esther Crawford and Ethan Sutin, will join the company as part of the deal. In a Medium post, Crawford said Twitter plans to leverage her team’s expertise in audio and video. The group is “looking forward to building new formats that allow for fun, meaningful and engaging conversations,” she said. Twitter didn’t disclose the terms of the acquisition and didn’t say if the agreement included Squad’s tech.

“I hope that our exit will tip the scale a bit more toward convincing investors to put money into diverse teams because each success is another proof point that we, the historically under-capitalized and underestimated founders, are a good bet,” Crawford added. “Invest in women and people of color because we will make you money.”