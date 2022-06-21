Twitter revives its developer conference after a seven-year hiatus

After a seven-year hiatus, Twitter is once again hosting an in-person developer conference . The company is bringing back Chirp, which will take place in San Francisco on November 16th. Chirp was the name of Twitter’s first-ever developer conference back in 2010, though the event was canceled in subsequent years. The last time the company hosted a live developer conference was Twitter Flight in 2015.

Since then, Twitter has had a somewhat rocky relationship with developers. The company made a series of API changes in 2018 that were deeply unpopular and poorly communicated. Makers of third-party Twitter clients were particularly affected, and they accused the company of “breaking” their apps.

More recently, Twitter has tried to (once again) improve its relationship with developers. The company launched an all-new version of its API in 2020 , and has also introduced new tools to make it easier for researchers to study the platform. It’s also tested out new developer-friendly features like recommending some third-party services in its own app.

It’s not clear exactly what will be on the agenda at Chirp. The company says in a blog post that there will be a “keynote, technical sessions, [and] opportunities to meet the Twitter Developer Platform team to get your questions answered and connect with other developers in our global community.” The keynote will also be streamed live on Twitter for those not attending in person.