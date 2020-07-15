Twitter's new DM feature puts a chat box in the browser

Twitter may look different the next time you visit its website on a PC. The social network has started rolling out a docked Direct Messaging box that sits right on top of your timeline, similar to Facebook’s or LinkedIn’s. It makes communicating via Twitter’s DMs feel more like typing into an instant messaging chatbox and eliminates the need to jump back and forth between your timeline and your private conversations.

Based on a previous report by Jane Manchun Wong, who’s known for excavating apps to look for hidden features, Twitter has been testing the feature since April at the very least. Now, the chat box is making its way to all users, and you’ll see it at the bottom right of your screen on the desktop version of the platform. That said, you can still see your conversations on the old DM interface when you navigate to the Messages tab.