Twitter enforces its new hate policy by banning David Duke

Twitter has banned notorious white supremacist David Duke, enforcing a new policy against hate speech links it introduced earlier this month. “The account you referenced has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct,” a Twitter spokesperson told Engadget. “This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”

Duke was banned from the service before, albeit very temporarily. Earlier this month, Twitter defended keeping his presence by saying that he’s “not currently a member of the KKK,” according to Gizmodo. That’s despite Duke using the platform to call Black people “savages” and referring to Jewish people as “degenerate filth.”