Twitter lets you tip creators with Ethereum

You can use services like Paytm, too.
Jon Fingas
02.16.22
@jonfingas

Jon Fingas
J. Fingas
@jonfingas
February 16th, 2022
Ethereum, Twitter, Tip Jar, Paga, Paytm, tipping, cryptocurrency
Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 28, 2021. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter isn't limiting crypto fans to tipping with Bitcoin. The social network has expanded its tipping options to let creators add their Ethereum address. If you're sitting on a stash of that other major cryptocurrency, it should be easier to show your support.

The expansion also adds support for a trio of payment services, including Barter, Paga and Paytm. You can send tips by visiting the Tips icon in someone's Twitter profile. If you want to receive tips and are at least 18 years old, you can choose to edit your profile and enable tips.

Ethereum support is helpful if you aren't quite as enthusiastic about Bitcoin as former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey. In some ways, though, the payment service support is more useful. Barter, Paga and Paytm are useful in India, Nigeria and other countries where mobile payments thrive. Twitter's move not only lets more people tip, but makes it more practical for digital creators to operate in certain countries — they'll know their audiences can contribute.

