Image credit: Twitter

Now Twitter for Mac automatically streams in the latest tweets

You won't have to manually refresh your timeline anymore.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
46m ago
Twitter
You no longer have to manually refresh your Twitter timeline on Mac to get the latest tweets. The social network has updated its official Mac application with the ability to show the latest tweets as they get published. As 9to5Mac notes, the company disabled the feature for third-party clients a couple of years ago, and its own apps didn’t have it, as well.

Engadget

Now, you’ll see a new button that says “Pin to top” in your timeline settings. When you toggle it on, Twitter will be able to immediately load new tweets as they’re shared at the top of your timeline. The update is now available for download, though your computer must be running macOS Catalina to be able to install the app.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
