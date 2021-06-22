Twitter for iOS supports sending tweets to Instagram Stories

No need to screenshot anymore.
I. Bonifacic|06.22.21
June 22nd, 2021
At the end of 2020, Twitter started testing a feature that allowed you to use the iOS share sheet to add tweets to Instagram Stories. Now, more than half a year later, the company is rolling out that tool to all iOS users. You can access it by tapping the share icon, which you can find underneath every tweet, and then tapping the Instagram Stories option at the bottom of the menu that appears.

In the feature’s current iteration, the tweets you share to Instagram end up as non-interactive elements in your Stories, and you can’t tap on one to see it in its original context on Twitter. So the feature does little to bring people back to Twitter, but it does make the tweets more legible in their final Stories form. It also means you can avoid clogging your camera roll with screenshots. 

