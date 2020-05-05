Twitter is testing a new threaded conversation layout on iOS and the web

Twitter has started testing a new threaded conversation layout that’s meant to make it more obvious who’s talking to whom. Based on the GIF posted by the Twitter Support account, the new layout makes use of lines and indentations to clearly indicate that a reply is meant for a specific tweet. As TechCrunch notes, it looks particularly useful for longer threads where participants go back-and-forth and where people post responses to several separate tweets.

Your conversations are the 💙 of Twitter, so we’re testing ways to make them easier to read and follow.



Some of you on iOS and web will see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations that make it clearer who is talking to whom and to fit more of the convo in one view. pic.twitter.com/sB2y09fG9t — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2020

The platform has been experimenting with this layout over the past year on its prototype app twttr, TC says, and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong posted a demo on her account in early April. Wong’s demo shows that clicking on a tweet in the threaded layout expands it and gives you an easy way to post a response to it.