Image credit: Roman Stavila via Getty Images

Twitter is testing a new threaded conversation layout on iOS and the web

It'll make it easier to see who's talking to whom.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
13m ago
Hand of man typing text on mobile smartphone. Online chat chatting on application communication digital media website and social network.
Roman Stavila via Getty Images

Twitter has started testing a new threaded conversation layout that’s meant to make it more obvious who’s talking to whom. Based on the GIF posted by the Twitter Support account, the new layout makes use of lines and indentations to clearly indicate that a reply is meant for a specific tweet. As TechCrunch notes, it looks particularly useful for longer threads where participants go back-and-forth and where people post responses to several separate tweets.

The platform has been experimenting with this layout over the past year on its prototype app twttr, TC says, and app researcher Jane Manchun Wong posted a demo on her account in early April. Wong’s demo shows that clicking on a tweet in the threaded layout expands it and gives you an easy way to post a response to it.

Twitter been playing with different types of layouts for quite a while now, including putting labels on conversation threads. Just this February, it rolled out a threaded layout similar to this one for iOS users. Since this is just a public experiment, the new feature is only making its way to some users on iOS and the web and will only become widely available if the company decides it’s good enough to ship to everyone.

