Latest in Gear

Image credit: Twitter

Twitter will warn you if you 'like' misleading tweets

The website only used to show a 'disputed tweet' prompt when you try to retweet posts.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Twitter
Twitter

Sponsored Links

Twitter started flagging tweets for disputed and potentially misleading content this year ahead of the 2020 Presidential Elections. With the feature in place, the website will show you a warning every time you try to retweet or quote a post that’s been labeled as such in an effort to curb the spread of misinformation. Now, the social network has expanded the feature so that you’ll also get a warning if you attempt to “like” a disputed tweet. Tapping the heart button on a post that’s been labeled as misleading will trigger a prompt with a “Find out more” button to pop up.

App experimental feature researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered the expanded function earlier this month. The tweets she tested, which were related to the elections, showed a warning that says “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.”

A week after election day, Twitter revealed that it labeled 300,000 tweets as misleading between October 27th and November 11th. Out of all those, 456 were blocked from being retweeted or liked and were hidden behind a warning before they could even be viewed. The company says its efforts have led to a 29 percent decrease in quoted tweets containing misleading information. According to The Verge, the feature expansion is rolling out on the web and on iOS to all users around the world this week. Android users, meanwhile, will start seeing prompts in the coming weeks.

In this article: Twitter, misleading tweets, disputed tweet label, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
87 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
A copy of ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’ sold for $156,000

A copy of ‘Super Mario Bros. 3’ sold for $156,000

View
How to make sense of Logitech's universal remote lineup

How to make sense of Logitech's universal remote lineup

View
Joe Biden's presidential transition launches with BuildBackBetter.gov

Joe Biden's presidential transition launches with BuildBackBetter.gov

View
Jabra updates its Elite 85t earbuds to fix annoying noise issues

Jabra updates its Elite 85t earbuds to fix annoying noise issues

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr