Twitter suffers worldwide outage

Twitter's recent troubles include more than its battle with Elon Musk. The social media giant has suffered a global outage that started shortly after 8AM Eastern. Users reported a variety of glitches, including generic "error" messages and even broken website alerts. The issue affected both Twitter's web version as well as apps, including third-party clients. The service appeared to be recovering as of 9AM ET, but the collapse still put a damper on many morning tweets.

We've asked Twitter for comment. The company's status page made no mention of platform problems during the outage.

This isn't the first significant downtime for Twitter this year. There were two partial outages in February that limited posting and loading tweets for some people. This new failure is considerably more substantial, however, and it brings further attention to Twitter's uncertain future now that Musk is trying to cancel his $44 billion acquisition.