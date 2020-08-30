Twitter makes sure Quote Tweets are just one click away

Twitter’s ever-evolving approach to conversation on its platform has another tweak, as now you’ll see a Quote Tweet button in between the count of Retweets and Likes when you zoom in on a particular tweet. The standardized quote tweet arrived about five years ago, and has served as a way to highlight other posters you either really agree with or really disagree with.

Twitter

A few months ago Twitter pushed Retweets with Comments into a space along with standard retweets, but this new change makes it more apparent how many there are and puts them one click away instead of two. It first popped up a few weeks ago, and is interestingly timed just after Twitter enabled a feature that let posters limit who is allowed to reply to their tweet.