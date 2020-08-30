Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images

Twitter makes sure Quote Tweets are just one click away

For better and worse, retweets with comments are getting renamed and easier to find.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
The Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC, on July 10, 2019. - Twitter is moving to filter out inappropriate content based on religion as part of its effort to curb hate speech. In a policy update on July 9, 2019, Twitter said it would take down "dehumanizing language" that targets specific religious groups.Examples shown by Twitter that would be removed would be description of a members of a religion as "disgusting" or "filthy animals." (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP/Getty Images)
ALASTAIR PIKE via Getty Images

Twitter’s ever-evolving approach to conversation on its platform has another tweak, as now you’ll see a Quote Tweet button in between the count of Retweets and Likes when you zoom in on a particular tweet. The standardized quote tweet arrived about five years ago, and has served as a way to highlight other posters you either really agree with or really disagree with.

Twitter - Quote Tweet counter
Twitter

A few months ago Twitter pushed Retweets with Comments into a space along with standard retweets, but this new change makes it more apparent how many there are and puts them one click away instead of two. It first popped up a few weeks ago, and is interestingly timed just after Twitter enabled a feature that let posters limit who is allowed to reply to their tweet.

That feature can help cut down on the amount of time one has to spend dealing with spam replies or irrelevant arguments in a tweet thread, but making Quote Tweets so visible could help undo the convenience quickly.

