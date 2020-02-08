Latest in Entertainment

Twitter 'rate limit' messages are due to an error, not your bad tweets

The service is having an internal backend problem.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
If you’re one of the many people seeing some weirdness with Twitter.com, the apps or Tweetdeck right now, it’s not just you. We’ve seen those “rate limit exceeded” messages too, and contacted Twitter to find out what’s going on. A spokesperson tells Engadget that “We’re aware of this issue and are working to fix it. The issue was caused by an internal backend system problem.”

At least from what we can see here, error messages have logged people out of Tweetdeck and third-party apps like Tweeten, as well as caused error messages when tweeting or retweeting posts. The good news, of course, is that it’s not something much worse.

