Twitter removed 130 Iran-linked accounts during last night's debate

Twitter has removed 130 accounts that appeared to originate from Iran and were attempting to disrupt public conversation around the 2020 US Presidential debate. The social network’s Support account has revealed the deletion on the platform. It also posted sample tweets that show support for Trump and question whether moderator Chris Wallace truly is nonpartisan.

According to the announcement, Twitter found the accounts based on intel provided by the FBI. In a statement provided to CNET, the federal agency confirmed that it does share information with social networks but refused to discuss details about this specific deletion: “Although we cannot discuss the specific information provided, the FBI regularly shares information with social media companies so they can better protect their platforms. The FBI is actively engaged with our federal partners, election officials and the private sector to mitigate foreign threats to our nation's security and our elections.”