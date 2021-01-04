Twitter is buying a podcast app to help build its audio Spaces

Last month Twitter publicly announced it’s testing Spaces, which operate as audio-enabled chat rooms within the social networking site. Now it’s acquired the team behind Breaker, a podcast app that focused on community and social elements since it started in 2016 (1.0 versions of its apps launched in early 2020 on iOS and Android).

According to Twitter engineering lead Michael Montano, they will help “improve the health of public conversation on our service,” while Breaker co-founder Leah Culver tweeted that she’s “excited to help create the future of audio conversations” by building out Spaces. CEO Erik Berlin wrote “we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world.”