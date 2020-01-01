Twitter will fix its overly aggressive '5G corona' fact-checking

Twitter knows its system for automatically fact-checking posts mentioning 5G and the coronavirus is more than a little overzealous, and it’s hoping to tone things down. The social network has promised to “improve” the precision of its labeling system and fact-check fewer tweets that merely happen to include certain keywords. The company is developing “new automated capabilities” to focus more on genuinely relevant tweets, according to an additional statement.

There was no indication of a timeline for the improvements.