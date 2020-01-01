Twitter clumsily fact-checks '5G corona' tweets

Twitter is getting more aggressive with the use its fact-checking label — it might even be hard to avoid the label in some cases. Business Insider and others have noticed that Twitter is displaying a “get the facts on COVID-19” link underneath seemingly any tweet that mention 5G and the new coronavirus, whether or not the person is endorsing the conspiracy theories linking the two. It’ll even apply the link to “5G corona” discussions. Twitter was already removing tweets that incited cell tower attacks and had talked about applying fact check labels in May, but it’s now using the labels very, very broadly.

If you tap the link, Twitter directs you to a thread debunking the junk science behind the theories with references to news stories, official sources and tweets.