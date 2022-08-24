Twitter whistleblower to testify about company's 'widespread security failures' at Senate hearing

The hearing is scheduled for September 13th.
Karissa Bell
K. Bell|08.24.22
@karissabe

Sponsored Links

Karissa Bell
K. Bell
@karissabe
August 24, 2022 5:57 PM
In this article: news, Politics, gear, twitter, whistleblower
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: Peiter Zatko, who is also known as Mudge poses for a portrait on Monday August 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. He has worked for Google and Twitter. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post via Getty Images

Twitter’s former security chief will testify at a Senate hearing about the company’s security practices. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who recently went public with a lengthy whistleblower complaint based on his experiences at the company, will appear at a Judiciary Committee hearing on September 13th.

“Mr. Zatko’s allegations of widespread security failures and foreign state actor interference at Twitter raise serious concerns,” committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement. “If these claims are accurate, they may show dangerous data privacy and security risks for Twitter users around the world.”

The hearing was announced one day after Zatko went public with claims that Twitter has been “grossly negligent” in its handling of numerous security issues. Some of the most explosive of his allegations, however, surround Twitter’s dealings with foreign governments and government actors, which he has said could threaten U.S. national security.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget
You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu.
Not now

Twitter previously responded to Zatko’s claims by saying it was “riddled with inaccuracies.” And CEO Parag Agrawal reportedly told Twitter staffers that Zatko was fired for “for ineffective leadership and poor performance,” but the company has yet to publicly address the allegations in detail.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget