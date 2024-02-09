Two of our favorite Anker power banks are on sale, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
Deals include sale prices on Apple AirTags, the Google Pixel Fold and a Sonos soundbar.
We've spent another week keeping an eye on the worthwhile tech deals out there. Unfortunately, if you're looking for a discount on the brand new Apple Vision Pro, those headsets are firmly sticking to their $3,499 price tag. But plenty of other devices that we've tested and recommend are on sale this week. Anker accessories, including two of our favorite power banks, the Prime and the Nano are on sale. A few different retailers are offering a $400 discount on the Google Pixel Fold. And our favorite Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users are just $79 for a four-pack. If you do pony up for Apple's spatial computing wonder, note that the compatible AirPods Pro are still within a dollar of their all time low. Here are the best deals from this week that you can still get today.
Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,000mAh Portable Charger$90$130Save $40
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds$249$299Save $50
Google Pixel Fold (256GB)$1,399$1,799Save $400
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)$40$49Save $9
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$79$99Save $20
Sonos Arc$719$899Save $180
All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet$95$140Save $45
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar$799$899Save $100
NordPass Premium$35$81Save $46
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023) + Sengled Smart Color Bulb$90$170Save $80
Ring Video Doorbell$60$100Save $40
Echo Show 15 smart display$200$280Save $80
Blink Mini indoor security camera$20$30Save $10
Samsung 27-inch Smart Monitor M80C$450$650Save $200
Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s$33$40Save $7
Apple AirPods (third-gen)$140$169Save $29
Cricut Explore 3$249$319Save $70
SHOKZ OpenFit$150$180Save $30
In our testing, we've been consistently impressed with Anker's chargers and accessories. So we're always on the lookout for when the devices go on sale — and this is one of those times. Right now, Amazon is hosting a wider sale on the devices, while Anker's own website has individual items as well as bundles on sale for Valentine's Day. One call-out is the Anker Prime 20,000 mAh power bank. It's the premium pick in our guide to power banks because it delivers a fast charge to just about any portable device and has a handy readout to tell you how much juice the battery has left. Right now the $130 bank is down to $90.
Another notable deal is on the Anker Nano bank with built-in USB-C connection. In our tests it worked great for a partial charge on an Android — and it'll also work with an iPhone 15 now that Apple has finally switched to a more universal port.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the top pick for noise cancellation in our guide to the best wireless earphones. And currently the buds are back down to $249, which is $50 off their list price and matches the low they hit during the holiday shopping season last year. Amazon, Walmart and Bose's own website are offering the same discount. Engadget's Billy Steele gave the QC Ultra Earbuds a score of 88 in his review when the buds debuted last year noting that they do a very good job at blocking out the sounds of the world. A few other Bose products are seeing similar discounts in a Valentine's Day-themed sale at Bose.
If you were considering Google's foldable phone but were holding out for a time when the price was slightly less eye-watering, this may be your week. Right now the Google Pixel Fold is down to $1,399 instead of its $1,799 list price and the discount is good at Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Google's online store. The $400 discount is the largest we've seen for an unlocked 256GB model. Google says the deal will run through February 24, so you have some time to mull whether the big purchase is worth it. To help you decide, you can check out Engadget's review of the phone, or take a look at our buying guide for foldables, in which the Pixel Fold is the runner up.
We named the Google Chromecast with Google TV the best overall pick in our guide to the best streaming devices and right now the 4K streamer is back down to $40. That's not an all-time low, but does happen to be the lowest price we've tracked this year. You can get the same deal at B&H Photo, Walmart and from Google's online store.
The dongle can turn any screen with an HDMI port into a smart TV and does a good job of organizing the various offerings from different streaming apps into a comprehensive home screen. The remote lacks a pause button, which is disappointing, and there's a five minute time-out when you pause a show though it only takes a couple button presses to get back to your spot.
Right now at Amazon, a four-pack of Apple AirTags is $79 which is $20 off the list price of $99. That's the best price for a pack of AirTags we’ve seen yet this year. We named it the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone owners, as they’re able to tap into Apple’s massive Find My network to help pinpoint and lost items. Drawbacks include the lack of an attachment feature, which mean's you'll need to buy an accessory to hook it to your keys or bag. They're also not the loudest tags we tested, but the ultra wideband finding feature on your phone should direct you right to the tag.
The Sonos Arc is one of our favorite premium soundbars and right now a pre-Super Bowl sale at Sonos has dropped the speaker to $719, which is a $180 discount and the same price it hit for Black Friday sales last November. While it delivers great audio in a sleek design that looks good on display, it only has one HDMI port so you can't hook up something like a gaming console directly. But it is quite easy to build a larger home theater sound system as Sonos speakers play quite nicely with one another. The only drawback there is the price for such a setup can get expensive quick.
This may be a good time to buy one of Amazon's latest tablets as many of them are on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent. The sale brings the 2023 Fire HD 10 down to $95, which is only $15 more than its record low and 32 percent off the $140 list price. The discount applies to the model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plus lock-screen ads when the device is asleep. It has a 1080p HD screen that is touch- and stylus-compatible, and there's a five megapixel camera up front and another in back.
The the Fire HD 8 is also on sale. It's now $65 or 35 percent off, which is around $10 more than its record low. This one has an 8-inch screen, with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a 1280 x 800 screen at 189 ppi.
The Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar is currently down to $799 at Amazon and directly from Bose, which is a $100 discount and matches the lowest price since it came out last year. It's not one of the soundbars we tested for our guide to those devices, but Bose audio devices have consistently made their way onto a number of our best lists. This bar delivers Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology which is designed to better separate audio so you can clearly hear dialogue in the shows you watch as well as the individual instruments in musical tracks.
You likely know that security experts recommend you have a unique, complex password for every account you have. A password manager will help you keep track of all of them. Right now, the Premium plan for NordPass, one of our favorite password managers, is currently on sale. A two-year plan is 56 percent off making it just $35, plus Nord will throw in an extra three months.
NordVPN is also running a sale on its paid plans, with up to 67 percent off two-year subscriptions. Our main reservation about NordVPN are the higher prices of its plans while not having as many features as our top VPN services but the discount eliminates at least one of those concerns.
If you're ready to bring Amazon's AI into your home and want it to do a couple of IRL tricks right out of the box, you may be interested in this deal on Amazon's latest Echo Show 8 bundled with a smart bulb. The set is down to $90 at Amazon. The display itself is $150 at full price and the bulb goes for $20, so this is about $80 less than if you bought them separately at full price (though both have been on sale these past few months). If you just want the display alone, it's the same $90 Amazon and Best Buy is selling it at that price as well.
When you pair the smart bulb with the display, you can enjoy the minor satisfaction of asking Alexa to turn on your lamp. Or make it glow pink. Or purple. Or have it go dark an hour after sunrise. Add compatible smart cameras to your home and you can use the display to see the feeds. We haven't done an actual review of the Echo Show 8, but we did get a brief hands-on session with it at Amazon's new HQ2 in Virginia. Engadget's Billy Steele thought the new Adaptive Content feature — which changes what's on the display based on how far you are away from it — could help make the display more informative and useful.
Ring recently announced a new model in its lineup, but for now, many of its existing video doorbells are on sale. That means you can get the Ring Video Doorbell for $60 instead of $100, which is about $5 more than the all-time low. It takes motion-activated 1080p video and has two-way audio which allows you to talk with and hear people at the door, sending footage to your smartphone, tablet or compatible smart display. It also features mobile notifications when someone rings your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors. This model can run on a built-in rechargeable battery or can run indefinitely when connected to your existing doorbell wires.
Amazon is currently selling its Echo Show 15 for $200 instead of the usual $280 — that's not an all-time low as it went for $185 for the shopping holidays last November, but still a decent 29 percent discount. It's a hybrid display of sorts, acting as an Alexa hub for smart home control, setting timers and giving you the weather. But it's also a mini TV as it has the Fire TV operating system built in and can display your photos like a digital picture frame or show widgets in the form of a digital bulletin board.
Amazon's Blink Mini security cameras are down to $20 each right now, as part of a larger sale on security devices from the brand. That's a 33 percent discount and only $2.50 above the lowest price we've seen. The camera has two-way audio and motion detection, alerting your phone when it senses activity so you can check the 1080p video feed. Keep in mind that Blink cameras only work with Alexa-enabled products.
Another notable callout is the Blink Outdoor 4 camera for $65, which is a record low price and $35 percent off its $100 price tag. We named it the best wireless security camera in our guide to smart home devices.
Amazon is hosting a sale on a number of Samsung monitors, with discounts of up to 33 percent off. The sale brings the 27-inch Samsung Smart Monitor M8 down to $450, which is even cheaper than the all-time low it hit back in January. Of course, the low price is likely related to Samsung's announcement at CES of the newer generation of this smart monitor. Samsung didn't say how much the new model will cost and didn't set a specific release date, other than to say "later this year." For reference, this monitor, the M80C went for $700 when it first launched. For those who don't feel like waiting around or paying full price for the new model, this one gives you a smart TV, monitor and light PC capabilities for $450. It's not a full-fledged computer but can handle streaming apps, smart home control, web browsing and document editing — all without being plugged into a computer.
The newer version of one of our recommended MacBook accessories, Logitech's Pebble Keys 2, is currently on sale for $33 which is within a couple dollars of its all time low. The board can quickly toggle between three connected devices and connects via Bluetooth. It runs for a claimed 36 months on a set of batteries, which is longer by a year than the claimed life on the previous generation — and we found that model's two-year claim to be accurate. You can customize the Fn keys with the companion app and it'll work with Macs and iPads as well as Windows, Chrome and Android devices.
Logitech's Pebble Mouse 2 is also on sale for the same $25 it's been selling for these past three months. The prior version of the mouse made the list in our guide to productivity mice. Updates include to this new model include a customizable middle scroll button, a recycled-materials build and new colors.
Right now, Apple's third-generation AirPods are down from $169 to $140 which is a 17 percent discount and matches the lowest price they've gone for. These buds came out in 2021 and we gave them an 88 in our review, praising the improved comfort and audio quality over their predecessors.
And, as they have been for many months, the second generation AirPods Pro are $190, which is $1 more than the all-time low. These are our top pick for iOS devices in our guide to earbuds and Apple recently updated them with a USB-C charging port. They also work with the new Apple Vision Pro, something to consider if that pricey beast is in your future.
In our review of this the desktop CNC machine, Engadget's Terrence O'Brien called the Cricut Explore 3 "the perfect cutting machine for obsessive crafters." As part of a larger sale on Cricut's site, the gadget is now down to $249, a decent $70 discount off the list price. It can make vinyl decals, stickers and cards with the Design Space app — a process Terrence called "almost idiot proof." One thing he noted is that to get the most out of the machine, you need a lot of materials — and newcomers may want to opt for the bundle, which happens to also be on sale.
SHOKZ is known for making bone conduction headsets, but they changed it up with the OpenFit buds which rely on "air conduction." Engadget's Jon Turi said they would likely appeal to fans of SHOKZ who are looking for a different form factor, and noted that they're more comfortable and deliver better sound than the brand's bone conduction models. Right now Amazon is selling the buds for $150, which matches the low they hit for Black Friday.
