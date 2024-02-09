Two of our favorite Anker power banks are on sale, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

If you're ready to bring Amazon's AI into your home and want it to do a couple of IRL tricks right out of the box, you may be interested in this deal on Amazon's latest Echo Show 8 bundled with a smart bulb. The set is down to $90 at Amazon. The display itself is $150 at full price and the bulb goes for $20, so this is about $80 less than if you bought them separately at full price (though both have been on sale these past few months). If you just want the display alone, it's the same $90 Amazon and Best Buy is selling it at that price as well.

When you pair the smart bulb with the display, you can enjoy the minor satisfaction of asking Alexa to turn on your lamp. Or make it glow pink. Or purple. Or have it go dark an hour after sunrise. Add compatible smart cameras to your home and you can use the display to see the feeds. We haven't done an actual review of the Echo Show 8, but we did get a brief hands-on session with it at Amazon's new HQ2 in Virginia. Engadget's Billy Steele thought the new Adaptive Content feature — which changes what's on the display based on how far you are away from it — could help make the display more informative and useful.