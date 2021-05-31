Microsoft Store listing reveals 'Two Point Hospital' follow-up

Two Point Campus, the next game from Two Point Studios, has leaked thanks to a too early listing on the Microsoft Store. Realizing its mistake, Microsoft pulled the game's store page, but not before someone on the Quarter to Three forum managed to save several screenshots, and Kotaku went on to share them.

Quarter to Three

Two Point Studios is a name that should be familiar to longtime PC players. The company is made up of former Bullfrog Productions and later Lionhead Studios staff. In 2018, it released Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to 1997's Theme Hospital. Two Point Campus looks like it won't stray from far its predecessor. It'll be a management game with a comedic twist.

"Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus," the listing reportedly said. "Rather than typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy a range of wild and wonderful courses: from Knight School (hey, we all have to learn jousting at some point in our lives), to the salivatory Gastronomy, where your students will build mouth-watering concoctions like giant pizzas and enormous pies."

Quarter to Three

The listing highlighted PC and Xbox availability but made no mention of a release date or additional platforms. Given that the studio's first game eventually made its way to consoles, in addition to PC, macOS and Linux, we expect Two Point Campus will get a wide release as well.